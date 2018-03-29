Mrs. Barbara Autry, 67 of 170 South River Road, Autryville, passed away Wednesday, March 28, 2018, at her home.

The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 31, at Old Mill Church of God, 170 Williams Lake Road, Roseboro, with the Rev. Jimmy Honeycutt and the Rev. Gary Bateman officiating. Burial will follow at T.J. Hall Cemetery, South River Road, Autryville.

She was born Aug. 13, 1950, in Sampson County and was a homemaker. She was preceded in death by her parents, William Albert “Two Shot” Herring and Lecie Elizabeth Phillips Herring; and a sister, Geniel “Jill” Pope.

She is survived by her husband, Dale Autry of the home; two sisters, Ann and husband Robert Boyette of Dunn, Dawn and husband Lee Goodman of Godwin; three brothers, J.A. and wife Cindy Herring of Dunn, Ricky and wife Rhonda Herring of Benson, John and wife Wendy Herring of Benson; her mother-in-law, Estalene Autry of the home; her sister-in-law, Gloria Dean Autry of Stedman; a host of nieces and nephews; and her caregiver, Kerri Dawn Avery.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 30, at Old Mill Church of God and other times at her home.

Butler Funeral Home of Roseboro is proudly serving the family.

