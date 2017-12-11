Barbara B. Holder, 76

Barbara Buchanan Holder, 76, of Lillington died Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017, at Central Harnett Hospital in Lillington.

She was born in Harnett County, daughter of the late James Edward and Rosie Cornelia Boggs Buchanan. She was a member of Holly Springs Baptist Church in Broadway where she was a member of the WMU and served on various committees. She worked for Blossman Gas in Sanford for over 30 years. Mrs. Holder enjoyed cooking, fishing, reading and doing search a word. She also enjoyed attending her grandchildren’s sporting events. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Bernice “Billy” Baxter Holder and Herman Lattie Byrd; and sister, Clara Lee Buchanan.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Holly Springs Baptist Church in Broadway with the Revs. Scott Yow and Jerry Parsons officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Survivors include daughters, Karen Byrd of Broadway, Debbie Cordevant and husband Jerry of Broadway; grandchildren, Melissa Cordevant of Sanford and Eric Cordevant of Broadway; sisters, Ernestine Cole, Janette Boggs and Rhonda Kelly, all of Sanford; brother, Randy Buchanan and wife Susie of Broadway; and nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends tonight from 6 to 8 in the church multipurpose building and other times at the home of Debbie and Jerry Cordevant.

Arrangements by O’Quinn-Peebles-Phillips Funeral Home & Crematory, Lillington.

