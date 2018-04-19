Barbara S. Lee, 77

Barbara Stephenson Lee, 77, of Benson died Tuesday, April 17, 2018, at her residence.

Mrs. Lee was born on Feb. 9, 1941, in Johnston County to the late Ralph and Alice Langdon Stephenson. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Hampton Lee; and a brother, Bill Stephenson. Mrs. Lee retired from the N.C. Department of Motor Vehicles and attended Steven’s Chapel OFWB Church.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Friday at Rose & Graham Funeral Chapel in Four Oaks. The Rev. Pete Radford will officiate. Burial will follow in the Hills of the Neuse Memory Gardens, Smithfield.

Survivors include a son, John Hampton Lee II of Kernersville; granddaughter, Kamryn Elizabeth Lee of Kernersville; sister, Grace Stephenson of Smithfield; and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 10 to 10:45 a.m., prior to the service, at the funeral home.

