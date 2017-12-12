Barbara W. Denning, 79

Barbara Jean Whittington Denning, 79, of 1431 Denning Road, Benson, died Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, at UNC Rex Hospital in Raleigh.

Mrs. Denning was born Aug. 15, 1938, in Johnston County to the late Clarence Andrew and Lillie Mae Grimes Whittington. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Joseph “Joe” Edward Denning; brothers, Thomas Whittington, Leonard Whittington, Richard Whittington and Jerry Whittington. Mrs. Denning was the owner and operator of Denning Daycare for 20 years and worked side-byside with her husband with Joe Denning and Sons Farms and Denning Transport. She was a member of Benson PFWB Church.

Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday at Benson PFWB Church. Officiating will be the Revs. Glenn McCullen and Don Sauls. Burial will follow in Harnett Devotional Gardens in Dunn.

Survivors include children, Jo Carol Hudson and husband Keith of Benson, Max Edward Denning and wife Sheila of Benson, Hunter Mark Denning and wife Pamela of Benson, Jean Ellen Beasley and husband Tommy of Benson, Joseph Andrew Denning and wife Leslie of Newton Grove; grandchildren and spouses, Holly H. and Jermaine Newkirk, Heidi H. and Clifton Pegues, Jordan and Brittany Denning, Barrett and Tonya Denning, Lena Denning, Hunter and Kristan Denning, Kelli and Asa Bynum, and Scarlett Denning; 16 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends tonight from 6 to 8 at Rose & Graham Funeral Home in Benson and other times at the home.

Flowers are welcomed, however, memorials may be made to Benson PFWB Church, c/o Rachel Denning, P.O. Box 442, Benson, NC 27504.

