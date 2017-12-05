Barclay Laird Setzer, 47, of Winston-Salem died unexpectedly on Dec. 2, 2017, at Forsyth Country Club surrounded by his golfing buddies. Clay was born April 11, 1970, in Gastonia, N.C., the second son of Jerry L. Setzer Sr. and Carolyn Dark Setzer of Spartanburg, S.C. Clay grew up in Dunn, N.C., and graduated from Triton High School. He graduated from the University of Richmond in 1992 with a B.S. in Chemistry and earned his Doctorate of Dental Surgery from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 1996. Upon graduation, he served in the U.S. Navy as a dental officer stationed for three years at Camp Lejeune, N.C. He began his dental practice in Winston-Salem, N.C., and was devoted to serving countless families for 18 years. He was respected by his dental colleagues for his quality of dental practice and was beloved by his patients for his attentiveness, good humor and gifted conversation. He enjoyed volunteering his dental service and time with the Community Care Center. He put his patients first and was always available to them no matter what the hour.

His devotion to all things golf was only exceeded by his love for his family. His favorite pastime was watching his son play golf and his daughter play basketball. Most weekends, when not attending his children’s sporting events, he could be found on the golf course with his friends.

Clay married Stephanie Ruth Lawless and they shared a love filled 21 years together. His pride and joy were his two children, Thomas Rhodes and Anna Colbert, of the home. He is also survived by his devoted parents, Jerry L. Setzer Sr. and Carolyn Dark Setzer; brother, Jerry L. Setzer Jr. (Virginia); and nephews, Charles and Bennett, all of Spartanburg, S.C.; mother and father-in-law, Mike and Sandee Lawless; sister-in-law, Melanie York; and niece, Mary Poyner, all of Winston-Salem. Left to cherish Clay’s memory are his countless friends, including his staff, all of whom he thought of as an extended family.

A celebration of Clay’s life will be held Wednesday, Dec. 6, at 10 a.m. at Centenary United Methodist Church, 646 W. 5th St., Winston-Salem, NC, 27101. The family will receive friends in the church auditorium immediately following the service.

In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to the First Tee of the Triad, P.O. Box 236, Clemmons, NC 27012; the JDRF Piedmont Triad Chapter, 216 W. Market St., Suite B, Greensboro, NC 27401; Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675-8517; or a charity of your choice.

