Barry J. Guyton Sr., 64

Barry Joe Guyton Sr., 64, of 14 Caroway Court, Cameron, died Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018.

Funeral services will be held 10 a.m. Friday at Williams Chapel Church, 1230 N. Bragg Blvd., Spring Lake, by Apostle Kimberly Nixon. Burial will be at Sandhills State Veteran Cemetery, Fort Bragg, with full military honors.

Survivors include his wife, Vera Guyton; children, Ericka Guyton Amerson (Mario), Bary Joe Guyton Jr. (Sharvonda) of Dunn, Charnell Taylor of Atlanta, Ga., Darelle Evans (Shekita) of Sanford, DeMario Smith of Atlanta and Jeffrey McLean of Sanford; grandchildren, Spc. Devante Guyton, Jamari Amerson, Desmond Evans, Jalik McLean and Dillon, all of Sanford; sisters, Barbara McKoy (Earl), Joelina McDougal (Jessie) and Hester McLean (Joe), all of Lillington, Verlista McLoud (Sylvester) of Greensboro, Joe Spence of Fuquay-Varina, Faye Spence of Knightdale and the Rev. Sarah Bass of Bunnlevel; father-in-law, Levi Evans of Sanford; and mother-in-law, Elion Evans of Sanford.

Visitation will be today from 2 to 7 p.m. at Dafford Funeral Home, Dunn.

