Be Prepared To Stay Safe And Healthy In Winter

Although winter comes as no surprise, many of us are not ready for its arrival. Winter storms and cold temperatures can be hazardous. Serious health problems can result from prolonged exposure to the cold. Public health officials with the Harnett County Health Department are encouraging residents to observe safety precautions during times of extremely cold weather to reduce the risk of weather-related health problems.

Exposure to cold temperatures, whether indoors or outside, can cause other serious or life-threatening health problems. Be prepared to check on family and neighbors who are especially at risk from cold weather hazards: young children, older adults and the chronically ill.

Infants and the elderly are particularly at risk, but anyone can be affected. Infants less than 1 year old should never sleep in a cold room because infants lose body heat more easily than adults; and unlike adults, infants can’t make enough body heat by shivering. Provide warm clothing for infants and try to maintain a warm indoor temperature. If the temperature cannot be maintained, make temporary arrangements to stay elsewhere.

Check on elderly friends and neighbors frequently to ensure that their homes are adequately heated. Older adults often make less body heat because of a slower metabolism and less physical activity. If you are older than the age of 65, check the temperature in your home often during severely cold weather.

Cold weather puts an extra strain on the heart. If you have heart disease or high blood pressure, follow your doctor’s advice about shoveling snow or performing other hard work in the cold. Otherwise, if you have to do heavy outdoor chores, dress warmly and work slowly. Remember, your body is already working hard just to stay warm, so don’t overdo it.

Eating well-balanced meals will help you stay warmer. Do not drink alcoholic or caffeinated beverages, they cause your body to lose heat more rapidly. Instead, drink warm, sweet beverages or broth to help maintain your body temperature. If you have any dietary restrictions, ask your doctor. When the weather is extremely cold, and especially if there are high winds, try to stay indoors.

Make any trips outside as brief as possible, and remember these tips to protect your health and safety:

. Outdoor Safety — Dress warmly and stay dry. Adults and children should wear: a hat, a scarf or knit mask to cover face and mouth, sleeves that are snug at the wrist, mittens (they are warmer than gloves), water-resistant coat and boots several layers of loose-fitting clothing.

Be sure the outer layer of your clothing is tightly woven, preferably wind resistant, to reduce body-heat loss caused by wind. Wool, silk or polypropylene inner layers of clothing will hold more body heat than cotton.

. Stay dry, wet clothing chills the body rapidly. Excess perspiration will increase heat loss, so remove extra layers of clothing whenever you feel too warm. According to public health officials, do not ignore shivering. It’s an important first sign that the body is losing heat. Persistent shivering is a signal to return indoors.

. Walking on ice is extremely dangerous. Many cold-weather injuries result from falls on icecovered sidewalks, steps, driveways and porches. Keep your steps and walkways as free of ice as possible by using rock salt or another chemical de-icing compound. Sand may also be used on walkways to reduce the risk of slipping.

Taking preventive action is your best defense against having to deal with extreme cold-weather conditions. By preparing your home and car in advance for winter emergencies, and by observing safety precautions during times of extremely cold weather, you can reduce the risk of weather-related health problems.

For more information, log onto the Harnett County Health Department’s website located at www.harnett.org/health or call the health department at 910893-7550.

— From the Harnett County Department of Public Health

