Beat The Winter Blues In Benson

The Benson Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting Beat The Winter Blues fundraiser featuring the Band of Oz. The event is set for Friday, Jan. 26, at the Broadslab Distillery Social Hall. Dinner is at 6 p.m. and the dance is from 8 to 11 p.m. Tickets are $100 and include a chance to win a grand prize of $10,000. In the reverse raffle, the holder of the fifth ticket drawn wins $5,000; fourth ticket, $1,000; third ticket, $1,500; and second ticket, $2,000. No outside alcohol will be allowed, but there is a cash bar. For tickets, visit or call the chamber at 122 E. Main St., Benson, or (919) 894-3825.

