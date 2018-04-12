Ben L. Price, 85

Ben Lyon Price, 85, of Angier died Tuesday, April 10, 2018.

A lifelong resident of Angier, Mr. Price was born Feb. 27, 1933, the youngest son of Romie C. Price and Lyda D. Price. Throughout his youth, he excelled in sports. He attended Louisburg College and was awarded the Most Valuable Athlete for the 1952-53 academic year.

Mr. Price owned the local Western Auto Store in Angier, where he served his community for 36 years. An avid sports fan, Mr. Price was a UNC Tar Heel and Boston Red Sox follower. He was preceded in death by brothers, R.C. Price and Marshall Price.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Angier Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery, with a visitation immediately after the service and other times at the home of Faye Price.

Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Faye Surles; his sons, Scott Price and wife Renee, Coley Price and wife Rachel; grandchildren, Tanner, Alexandra, Noah and Nicholas Price; and his brother, David Price and wife Allieta.

Flowers are welcome or memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice, 4505 Falls of Neuse Road, Suite 650, Raleigh, NC 27609.

Arrangements by Bryan-Lee Funeral Home.

Ben Lyon Price

Comment

comments