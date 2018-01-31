Bennett Is Speaker At Think Smart Outreach Center

Think Smart Outreach Center Inc. 21st Century Community Learning Center hosted its monthly family information session on Jan. 24. Harnett County Board of Education member Vivian Bennett was the organization’s speaker for the month of January.

Mrs. Bennett spoke on the purpose of the Board of Education, services offered by Harnett County Schools, the importance of parental involvement in schools, and she answered the audience’s questions about Harnett County Schools.

Think Smart’s family information sessions are held the fourth Wednesday of the month. Think Smart has programs located at its headquarters, at Harnett Central High School and Overhills Middle School.

For more information about Think Smart, contact the office at 910-8148762 or visit the website at www. thinksmartoutreach.org.

Harnett County Board of Education member Vivian Bennett, left, is presented a certificate from Whitney Harrison of the Think Smart staff for being the speaker at the monthly family information session.

