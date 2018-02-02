Benson Blood Drive Slated Feb. 7

According to the American Red Cross, there is a shortage of blood in our area, for all types especially O an B. A community blood drive sponsored by the Benson Area Medical Center will be conducted Wednesday, Feb. 7, from 1 to 5:30 p.m. at the American Legion Building on U.S. 301 just north of downtown Benson on South Wall Street.

“Regular donors are stressed to keep their appointments if at all possible and to please eat a good breakfast and lunch and to drink lots of water before and after donating,” said Helen Smith, co-coordinator of the event. She is assisted by Betty Jo Young.

Mrs. Smith said donors with appointments will be notified at least 24 hours before the drive; however, there are many slots open after 3 p.m.

You can streamline your donation experience and save up to 15 minutes by visiting RedCross-Blood.org/RapidPass to complete your pre-donation reading and health history questions on the day of your appointment.

Anyone wishing to make an appointment is asked to call Ms. Young at 919-207-0413 or Mrs. Smith at 919-894-4261 and leave a message if no answer.

