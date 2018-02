The folks at Crossroads Church located at U.S. 301 and Walton Drive in the old Food Lion shopping center in Benson are inviting other churches, civic groups and members of the community to attend their upcoming human trafficking seminar. It will be Saturday, Feb. 24, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Cost is $20, which includes breakfast, lunch and training materials. Email Anthony Varon at jesusred1234@gmail. com to register or for more information.

