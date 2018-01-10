Benson Man Among Farm Service Agency State Committee Appointees

U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue announced a slate of Farm Service Agency (FSA) State Committee Appointees. State committees are selected by the secretary, serve at the pleasure of the secretary, and are responsible for carrying out FSA’s farm programs within delegated authorities.

In North Carolina, Jeffery Lee of Benson was among those appointed. Appointees also include Chair Alice Scott of Lucama, Nathan Ramsey of Fairview, Richard Renegar of Harmony and Jeff Tyson of Nashville.

“The State Committees will help to ensure USDA is providing our farmers, ranchers, foresters, and agricultural producers with the best customer service,” Secretary Perdue said. “They serve as a liaison between USDA and the producers in each state across the nation by keeping them informed and hearing their appeals and complaints. The committees are made up mostly of active farmers and ranchers, representing their peers and ensuring USDA’s programs are supporting the American harvest.”

