Benson Middle Teacher Named First Year Teacher Of The Year

JCPS honors outstanding first-year teachers.

Johnston County Public Schools named Stephen Allard as the First Year Teacher of the Year at the annual Outstanding First Year Teacher of the Year Banquet on April 12.

Mr. Allard, a physical and health education teacher from Benson Middle School, received a plaque and a $500 check sponsored by Alison Hudson with Horace Mann Insurance Company.

“Mr. Allard has a great rapport with his students and he has worked to build relationships with students and their families,” said Benson Middle Principal Ron Anthony. “He has helped students and families access resources they need to enhance the student’s experience at school. Mr. Allard has been an integral part in establishing goodwill and community support for Benson Middle School sports.”

There were 28 eight first-year teachers who were recognized for their outstanding performance in the classroom for the award. Those who were nominated for the award from area

schools include:

. Benson Elementary — Brooke Barefoot

. Benson Middle — Stephen Allard

. Cleveland Elementary — Lisa Morrison

. Four Oaks Middle — Stephanie Markle

. McGee’s Crossroads Elementary — Krisha DuBois

. West Johnston High — Taylor Knox

Johnston County Public Schools named Stephen Allard, center, as the First Year Teacher of the Year at the annual Outstanding First Year Teacher of the Year Banquet on April 12. Standing with Mr. Allard is Alison Hudson, left, with Horace Mann Insurance Company who sponsored the award, and Johnston County Public Schools Superintendent Dr.

Ross Renfrow.

Contributed Photo

