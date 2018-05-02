Benson Woman Receives Heritage Center Honor

Donna Bailey-Taylor of Benson was honored for outstanding service to the Johnston County Heritage Center at the center’s annual Patrons’ Dinner.

Ms. Bailey-Taylor, executive director of the Johnston County Visitors Bureau since 1996, was named Heritage Hero for her work as heritage tourism promoter and exhibit designer.

“You can have a great story to tell, but it’s the way it’s presented that makes it come alive,” Heritage Center Director Todd Johnson pointed out. “Anyone who has visited the Heritage Center, the Ava Gardner Museum, or the Benson Museum of Local History has been struck by the quality of the presentation. All three spaces have one thing in common, or one person, I should say, and that is Donna Bailey-Taylor. Her knowledge of graphic design software and her sense of ‘look and feel’ in an exhibit are indispensable and have made a world of difference in the way we present Johnston County’s unique story.”

Also honored during the event was Ann Lee Huckenbeck of Clayton, who was recognized for her exemplary service on the Johnston County Heritage Commission. She and husband Rich, who are moving to Ohio in May to be closer to children, have both been integral in the life of the Heritage Center for over a decade.

The Heritage Center, a county agency, is a public-private partnership that relies on annual support from local citizens and others who value local history and genealogy. The Patrons’ Dinner marked the culmination of the center’s annual private fundraising campaign, which has brought in over $36,000 to date.

Donna Bailey-Taylor of Benson is presented the Heritage Hero award by Heritage Center Director Todd Johnson.

