Benta C. Goss, 49

Benta Carol Upchurch Goss, 49, of Lillington died Saturday, Dec. 23, 2017. A native of Wake County, she was born Feb. 6, 1968, daughter of Larry Upchurch and the late Carolyn Currin Upchurch.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Edith and Grady Currin, and Norcott Ray Upchurch.

Funeral services will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. at Pleasant Union Christian Church, Lillington. Burial will follow at Harnett Memorial Park, Lillington.

Survivors include her husband, Robert Goss; daughters, Emily Beck and husband Brian of Fredericksburg, Va., Kendal Fisher and husband Coleman of Moyock, N.C., Tiffany Goins and husband Andy of Chesapeake, Va.; sons, Jon Goss and fiancé Tina Capentieri of Virginia, Nick Goss of Houston, Texas, and Ryan Goss of Stafford, Va.; brother, Stewart Upchurch of Lillington; sister, Samantha Pech and husband Andy of Stevens Point, Wis.; brother, Mathew Ropchak and wife Amanda; grandmother, Evelyn Upchurch of Lillington; stepmother, Joan Upchurch of Lillington; grandchildren, Raleigh, Jackson, Cole, Addison, Clare, Anthony and Ethan.

The family will receive friends tonight from 6 to 8 at Bryan-Lee Funeral Home, Angier.

