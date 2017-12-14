Betty J. Dunphy, 84, of Lillington died Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2017, at Betsy Johnson Hospital in Dunn. She worked and retired from Civil Service after many years at the Niagara Air Force National Guard Base and the Buffalo Army Corps of Engineers in New York. After retiring, she enjoyed traveling abroad. Mrs. Dunphy was preceded in death by a daughter, Diana Lynn Dunphy; and a son, William Scott Dunphy.

A private family service will be held at a later date.

Survivors include a daughter, Diana Haire and husband James of Lillington; grandsons, Eric Owens and Shawn Owens; and great-grandchildren, Savannah, Reece, Abigail and Nolan.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the charity of one’s choice.

Arrangements by O’Quinn-Peebles-Phillips Funeral Home & Crematory, Lillington.

Comment

comments