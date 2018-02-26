Betty J. Greene, 76

Betty Jackson Greene, 76, of Willow Spring died Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018, at her home.

Born April 22, 1941, in Owego, N.Y., she was the daughter of the late Walter and Marian Brainerd Jackson. She was also preceded in death by her son, Scott Sayles; sister, Jean Horton; and a brother, Stephen Jackson.

Survivors include her husband of 42 years, Richard Greene; sons, Duane Sayles of Willow Spring, David Sayles and wife Jennifer of Marathon, N.Y.; granddaughter, Cynthia Sayles of Marathon, N.Y.; great-grandson, Jaxson Stevens of Marathon, N.Y.; sister, Sally Davis of Cincinnatus, N.Y.; brothers, John Jackson of Keystone Heights, Fla., Charles Jackson and wife Sharon of Syracuse, N.Y.

Arrangements by Bryan-Lee Funeral Home.

