Betty Ruth Vanden Eykel, 75, of Texas, formerly of Newton Grove, died Friday, Dec. 22, 2017.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Claudia Darden; husband, Marty Vanden Eykel; and stepson, Jeffrey Vanden Eykel.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, Newton Grove with Father Mark Wise officiating. Interment will be in the church cemetery.

Survivors include her stepson, Bryan Vanden Eykel; sister-in-law , Marsha Vanden Eykel.

Visitation will be held tonight from 6 to 8 at West & Dunn Funeral Home, Newton Grove.

Betty Ruth Vanden Eykel

Comment

comments