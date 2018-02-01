Beulah N. Brown, 93

Beulah Norris Brown, 93, of Fuquay-Varina died Monday, Jan. 29, 2018.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Anson and Maggie Norris; her husband, Herbert Franklin Brown Sr.; sons, Baby Boy Brown and Claude Douglas Brown; daughter, Phyllis Wilson; grandson, Charles Franklin Brown; daughter-in-law, Marilyn Brown; brothers, Joseph Norris and Buddy Norris; and sisters, Martha Gemmil, Mary Norris and Lillian Wells.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Friday at West & Dunn Funeral Home Chapel, Erwin, by the Rev. Rick Jefferds. Interment will be at Erwin Memorial Park.

Survivors include a daughter, Debra Jones and husband Randy of Fuquay-Varina; sons, Herbert Franklin Brown Jr. and wife Patsy of Angier, and William Edgar Brown of Ramseur; 10 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends tonight from 6 to 8 at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to Oak Grove Baptist Church, 851 Oak Grove Church Road, Angier, NC 27501; or to Baptist Grove Baptist Church, 6140 Christian Light Road, Fuquay-Varina, NC 27526.

Beulah Norris Brown

Comment

comments