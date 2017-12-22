Beware Of Scammers Soliciting Money

By RICK CURL

Of The Record Staff

Area residents are urged to be aware of a phone scam soliciting money for a local fire department.

According to the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, there have been reports of individuals soliciting donations for the rebuilding of the Autryville Fire Department.

There have also been reports of individuals going door-to-door in the Autryville Community soliciting donations.

Sampson County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Eric Pope said this is a complete scam.

“The Autryville Fire Department has not and will not conduct solicitations for donations by phone or door-to-door contact,” Capt. Pope said. “Anyone interested in making a donation to assist the Autryville Fire Department may do so by mail or in-person Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the fire department located at 305 North Hotel Street, Autryville, NC 28318, to ensure the money goes for its intended purpose.”

If residents have concerns about the legitimacy of anyone affiliated with the Autryville Fire Department or fundraisers on the department’s behalf, they should contact Chief Andrew Hawkins at (910) 385-6341.

