Beyond The Empty Tomb: Resurrection Continues To Transform Lives

Only a week ago most of us were preparing to celebrate the Easter holiday… many observing by attending a religious service at a church, others relishing a recharge time away from the school schedule, and some just enjoying an extra day to honor the rebirth of spring.

While planning to go to the annual cantata at my home church and having a big lunch with my family last Sunday, my soul felt restless so I asked for guidance from the Holy Spirit. I felt led to rush to Raleigh where I could hear a positive sermon from Marianne Williamson, an internationally acclaimed best-selling author and dynamic lecturer, who spoke at Unity Church of Raleigh. Ms. Williamson is my favorite writer and I knew I needed to hear her ideas about Easter.

Ms. Williamson’s message focused on transformation as she shared her spiritual and metaphysical interpretation of the meaning of the death, crucifixtion and resurrection of Jesus Christ and how it relates to our everyday lives.

She said, “the principle of resurrection applies not just to Easter, but to every day and every situation… and not just to Jesus, but also to us. The crucifixion is a powerful teaching example, meant to show us that the effects of crucifixion are nullified by love. All of us hang on the crosses of our lives, and all of us can rise. Jesus did it, and so can we.”

Resurrection in our everyday lives occurs when the mind becomes purified by unconditional love, according to Ms. Williamson. “Love causes an alchemical reaction — a miracle beyond what the mortal mind can understand — that nullifies the effects of negativity. God delivers us beyond the ego mind and the suffering it produces in us… the crucifixion… that Jesus can heal.”

Ms. Williamson added: “God asks us to trade our crown of thorns for the lilies of forgiveness, that the power of forgiveness might bless us and renew our lives. With every passing year, may all of us experience the miracle of Easter more deeply.”

God Can Lift Us Up Beyond Negativity In the Bible, Jesus says we are capable of doing greater things than even him. Ms. Williamson noted that Jesus held only the thoughts of oneness and forgiveness. As human beings we can achieve a state of unconditional love, however, we often have all these other destructive thoughts of hatred and separation. Jesus lived in a state of holiness and did not possess any negativity, Ms. Williamson pointed out.

On this planet our mortal experiences and life’s challenges are too intense for us to heal them ourselves. When we possess negative thoughts so often we simply cannot change our consciousness.

“You are deflecting your own good,” she said. “However, through surrendering your problems to God, you ask for Him to do what you cannot do for yourself.”

Sometimes you take the wrong road that creates pain and suffering and realize you can’t fix your circumstances so you ask for help from the Holy Spirit. “God is like a GPS and will recalibrate so you can move forward in the right direction for you,” she said.

“You can be lifted up to become bigger than the problem. God does not give you victory in battle… he lifts you above the battlefield,” she emphasized.

When you walk into a dark room, you turn on the light… this is true when you beckon the Holy Spirit. Ms. Williamson said some people say the answer is to let go of the problem but that is very hard to do, whereas if you pray to God to be lifted from your old state of mind to a renewed elevation of spirit, you can change the pain to love.

“You are reborn in any moment you do not take the past with you,” she said. “It is so powerful when an ancient hatred becomes a present love.”

“This is a miracle… and a demonstration of how hatred can be transformed into love, and that the crucifixion can be changed to the resurrection in our everyday lives,” she concluded.

Williamson’s Books And Lectures Transform Lives On Sunday, the congregation was welcomed by the Rev. Bev Bockover, minister of UCR. She said Ms. Williamson was invited to Raleigh as part of her Love America Tour. On Saturday UCR sponsored another program where Ms. Williamson spoke to a large audience on the importance of unity in our nation at Stewart Theatre at N.C. State University.

Ms. Williamson was introduced by Melanie Raskin, director of programs, who said that for the last 35 years, Ms. Williamson has been one of America’s most well-known public voices. She has been a popular guest on television programs such as “Oprah,” “Larry King Live,” “Good Morning America” and “Bill Maher.”

Seven of Ms. Williamson’s 12 books are New York Times’ best sellers. Ms. Raskin said the author’s most famous quote is “Our deepest fear is not that we are inadequate. Our deepest fear is that we are powerful beyond measure…” taken from “A Return to Love, Reflections on the Principles of A Course in Miracles,” published in 1992.

In 1989, Ms. Williamson founded Project Angel Food, a meals-on-wheels program that serves homebound people with AIDS in the Los Angeles area. To date, they have served more than 11 million meals.

Ms. Williamson’s lectures and books are discussed on her website, www.Marianne.com.

Rev. Bockover said “We invited Marianne because we believe that the more we can come together around a common message of love and transformation, the more we can contribute collectively to global change.”

For more information about UCR, see wwwunitychurchofraleigh. org. The phone number is 919-870-7364.

AlexSandra Lett lives near Broadway and is the author of six books, including “The Harvest, Timeless Lessons for an Abundant Life.” See www. atimelessplace.com. She can be reached at 919-499-8880 or LettsSetaSpell @aol.com.

Marianne Williamson, left, an internationally acclaimed bestselling author and dynamic lecturer, poses with the Rev. Bev Bockover, minister of Unity Church of Raleigh, after she delivered a sermon on Easter morning. Ms. Williamson was invited by UCR to speak to a large audience on Saturday at the Stewart Theatre at N.C. State University.

Contributed Photo/Gregg Bockover

