Big South Honors Burk

After averaging 24.3 points over four games, Marcus Burk of Campbell University has been named Big South Conference men’s basketball player of the week.

A sophomore guard from Indianapolis, Ind., Burk moved atop the Big South season scoring charts (19.3) after shooting 67.9 percent (36-53) from the field for the week.

He made 22-of-37 threes (.595) and now leads the country in total 3-pointers made this season (31), while ranking third nationally in threes per game (4.43).

Burk opened the week with a 31-point effort vs. Johnson & Wales on 12-of-16 shooting (7-of-11 from long distance) – just two days after he scored a career-high 33 at UNCW.

He added 22 points (9-of-12 FG) vs. Abilene Christian on the opening day of the Creek Classic before scoring 18 against Bowling Green. Burk then concluded a four-game week (five games in nine days) with a 26-point effort in a 93-74 victory over USC Upstate Sunday. Against the Spartans, he made his first four threes and finished 8-of-11 beyond the arc to match his career-high for treys in a game.

Burk Leads Big South Scoring

On the year, Burk leads the Big South in scoring (19.3), field goal percentage (.617) and 3-pointers per game (4.43), while rating third in 3-point field goal percentage (.534).

After shooting 62.5 percent Sunday against USC Upstate, Campbell has moved to 14th nationally in team field goal percentage (.524), 19th in 3-point accuracy (.429).

Campbell (3-4) returns to action Thursday in a 7 p.m. tipoff at Stetson.

Sophomore Marcus Burk (34) of Campbell.

Campbell Photo/Bennett Scarborough

