Billy R. McLamb, 64

Billy Ray McLamb, 64, of Meadowbrook Road, Benson, died Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017, at Transitions Hospice Care in Raleigh.

Mr. McLamb was born on March 10, 1953, in Wayne County to the late Milton “Bill” and Matrice Young McLamb. Mr. McLamb retired from the maintenance department at Wake Medical Center in Raleigh.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Friday at Rose & Graham Funeral Chapel in Benson. Burial will follow in Banner Chapel Church Cemetery. Officiating will be the Rev. Ronnie Jones.

Survivors include daughters, Andrea Godwin of Smithfield and Alisha McLamb of Bunn; four grandchildren; fiancee, Lynn Henderson; brothers, Robert Earl McLamb of Garner and Milton “Shorty” McLamb of Indian Trail; sisters, Shirley Smith of Fuquay-Varina, Linda Collier of Louisburg and Brenda Bass of Fuquay-Varina; and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be tonight from 6 to 8 at the funeral home.

Flowers are welcomed, however, memorials may be made to Transitions Life Care, 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27607.

