Bomb Threat At Triton

Comments Off on Bomb Threat At Triton
• Some students go home early.
P1-Triton-bomb-threat-pic-1-
Students from Triton High School were evacuated mid-morning Thursday following the discovery of a note in a boys bathroom indicating the building would be blown up later in the afternoon. Above, Harnett County Schools Superintendent Dr. Aaron Fleming and school board Chairman Bill Morris discuss the situation with an unidentified official. Students were shuttled to Gentry Elementary.
Students from Triton High School were evacuated mid-morning Thursday following the discovery of a note in a boys bathroom indicating the building would be blown up later in the afternoon. Above, Harnett County Schools Superintendent Dr. Aaron Fleming and school board Chairman Bill Morris discuss the situation with Triton High School Principal Ryan McNeill. Students were shuttled to Gentry Elementary.

A mid-morning bomb threat disrupted classes at Triton High School Thursday, sending many students home early as officials searched the building and nearby buses for explosives.

According to a spokesperson in the Harnett County Schools Public Information office, someone called the Triton High School office and said a bomb was in the school.

Students were evacuated to nearby Gentry Primary School while canine crews from Fort Bragg along with Harnett County Sheriff’s deputies searched the building as well as buses in the school parking lot. 

Students were not allowed to leave Gentry in their private vehicles but parents were allowed to pick up their students from Gentry.

The investigation into the threat is ongoing. Harnett County Sheriff Wayne Coats could not be be reached for comment about the threat.

Comment

comments

Previous ArticleNext Article