Bomb Threat At Triton

A mid-morning bomb threat disrupted classes at Triton High School Thursday, sending many students home early as officials searched the building and nearby buses for explosives.

According to a spokesperson in the Harnett County Schools Public Information office, someone called the Triton High School office and said a bomb was in the school.

Students were evacuated to nearby Gentry Primary School while canine crews from Fort Bragg along with Harnett County Sheriff’s deputies searched the building as well as buses in the school parking lot.

Students were not allowed to leave Gentry in their private vehicles but parents were allowed to pick up their students from Gentry.

The investigation into the threat is ongoing. Harnett County Sheriff Wayne Coats could not be be reached for comment about the threat.

