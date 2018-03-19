Boys Trojans Track Finish Second At Home Mar 19 Comments Off on Boys Trojans Track Finish Second At Home . Girls find fourth place. Daily Record Photos/Shaun Savarese – The South Johnston varsity boys track and field team finished second overall with 38.5 points. Here, in the 110M hurdles, Cale Matthews, left, and Reid Barbour, center, finish just behind Cleveland’s Jon Barnes and Jacquez Durham and Lamar Smith of East Wake. Daily Record Photo/Shaun Savarese – Carlos Rincon finished third in the long jump behind teammate Harold Robinson and Cleveland’s Jamal Hampton, at right. Hampton jumped at a mark of 23-06.00, 3-01.00 further than Rincon. Daily Record Photo/Shaun Savarese – South Johnston’s Dale Irving sends the shot put deep into the pit Thursday in Four Oaks, finishing first with five points and a distance of 38-09.00. The boys finished first in the discus, high jump and the shot put. Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest LinkedInComment comments Previous ArticleArea Sports ScheduleNext ArticleUndefeated Raiders Ride Into Dark Horse Territory Tomorrow