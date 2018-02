The Brass Lantern is featured in

this month's edition of Our State magazine. Owner Billy Tart and his family appear in it as well. Mr. Tart said he was contacted out of the blue about being included.

Since the inclusion he's had

numerous people approach him about it. The restaurant, known for its prime rib, sits directly beside Interstate 95 and enjoys business because of that, but much of the clientele are local.

Comment

comments