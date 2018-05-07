BREAKING: Dunn Police Searching For Murder Suspect

Dunn Police are investigating a murder that took place Saturday at 12:33 a.m. The suspect is still sought.

The shooting death took place at 500 N. Clinton Ave. Dunn.

The victim was 42-year-old Anthony Durand Jacobs. Mr. Jacobs had been shot in the stomach. Mr. Jacobs was transported to Betsy Johnson Hospital in critical condition, and subsequently airlifted to WakeMed in Raleigh where he succumbed to his injuries.

“The preliminary investigation revealed a suspect or suspects fired into the home of 500 N. Clinton Ave., striking Mr. Jacobs inside the residence. Investigators conducted interviews of witnesses where preliminary information suggests this was not a random act of violence,” according to a Dunn Police press release, which went on to add that the motive is not known.

Investigators are requesting anyone with information to contact them at 910-892-2399 or 910-230-3529.

Dunn CrimeStoppers is also offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest. CrimeStoppers can be contacted 24 hours a day, seven days a week at 910-892-2222. Callers can remain anonymous.

