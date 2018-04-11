Bright Ideas Brighten Schools, Classrooms, Minds

A bright idea can happen to anyone, anytime, anywhere. However, April 1 opened the submission period for those ideas at ncbrightideas. com. The Bright Ideas grant program offers grants to teachers for innovative, classroom-based projects and ideas. Teachers across the state are using an assortment of classroom aids, kits and technology to keep learning interesting thanks to the Bright Ideas program.

This year, South River Electric Membership Corporation expects to award $50,000 for classroom projects and materials. Teachers, who must be from a certified K-12 public school, can apply for a maximum grant amount of $2,500 from the cooperative. There is no limit to the amount of times you can apply.

If you get your grant ready and submitted by the early bird deadline, Aug. 15, it makes you eligible to win a $100 Visa gift card.

Don’t have an idea? There is plenty of time, the final application deadline is Sept. 19. When completing a grant, you can save it and return to finish, grants do not have to be completed in one sitting, which is great if you need to think through an idea.

Always be sure to have someone proof your grant, this goes a long way in avoiding errors and submitting a great proposal. Don’t forget to have your principal’s approval before the grant is submitted.

Statewide, cooperatives annually fund over $530,000 in grants. Since inception, the Bright Ideas Grant program has funded $11.5 million in grants and has touched the lives of over 2.2 million North Carolina students.

Now is the time to visit www. ncbrightideas.com and considering the needs of your classroom and upcoming students. Get those great ideas out there for others and your students to see. Remember, grants submitted to South River EMC must be done so through the Bright Ideas website, www.ncbrightideas. com.

