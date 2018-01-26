Brown Speaks To Coats Kiwanians About ‘Magic Of Motivation’

Dr. Therrel Lee Brown, retired Air Force and Vietnam veteran, spoke to the Coats Kiwanis Club about the “Magic of Motivation.” He is a three-time president of the Civitan Club in a small town near Burlington.

Under his leadership, his club was the winner of the International Award for Service for Disabled People.

Dr. Brown serves on the state board for Persons with Autism. After retiring as Alamance County supervisor for Teen Court, he now lives on a small ranch with his horses and a canine companion, Ginger. He has committed most of his life to community service.

Pictured are Jennifer Flowers, Dr. Therrel Lee Brown and Kiwanis of Coats President Sandra Howard.

