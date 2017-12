IN SERVICE

U.S. Air Force National Guard Airman 1st Class Emily C. Brummett graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio- Lackland, San Antonio, Texas. She earned distinction as an honor graduate.

She is the daughter of Steve and Abbie Brummett of Sanford, sister of Laura Brummett of Chapel Hill and granddaughter of Sarah Clayton of Benson and Elizabeth Brummett of Raleigh.

Airman Brummett is a 2014 graduate of Southern Lee High School in Sanford.

Brummett

