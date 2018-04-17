The following building permits which include the builder, estimated cost, subdivision and township were issued from March 26-
29 by the Harnett County Planning Department.
CP New Residential
. H& H Constructors No. 642,
2,701 square-foot structure,
$220,800.
. H& H Constructors No. 651, Manors at Lexington, Portion
2B2, 2,991 square-foot structure,
$243,936, Johnsonville Township.
. Brett Anderson, 2,870 square-foot structure, $202,848.
. Raynor Builders Inc.
. Michael Pleasant No. 284,
3,566 square-foot structure,
$290,400.
. Seth Mabus.
CP Standalone Trade Commercial . Elite Mechanical, $20,000, Black River Township.
CP Modular Home
. Brittany Lee.
CP Home Occupation
. Renee Meyer No. 294, Colony at Lexington, Phase B, Portion
2B, Johnsonville Township.
CP New Commercial Bldg/Enterprise
. Concrete Supply Co., Buckhorn Township.
. Town of Coats, Grove Township.
CP Miscellaneous Inspection Application
. VSC Fire & Security, Neill’s Creek Township.
. Kristen Perry, Lillington Township.
. Relay For Life 2018 Campbell.
. Spring Concert 2018.
. Joseph Jeffries.
. Tyco Integrated Security, Primrose Villa Inc., Black River Township.
CP Cell Tower Adding/New
. Bluewave Deployment No.
21271, Stewart’s Creek Township.
Manufactured Home
RA20R/RA20M Criteria
. Stacy Barrus.