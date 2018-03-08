Business Success Seminar To Be Held March 14

“Elevate Your Facebook Marketing” will be held Wednesday, March 14, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Grandson’s Buffet, 1008 W. Cumberland St., Dunn.

Join the Dunn Chamber and the Harnett County Small Business Assistance Center for a seminar to help grow your business.

“Elevate Your Facebook Marketing” will be presented by Melanie Diehl. If you’re using Facebook to market your small business or nonprofit, now it’s time to take it to the next level by utilizing strategies such as Facebook ads, boosted posts, Facebook groups and leveraging events. In this 90-minute session, you will learn some key points that will help generate leads, drive website traffic and grow your list.

The seminar is free. Lunch is at the expense of the attendee. Registration is required by emailing office@dunnchamber. com.

