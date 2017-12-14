C.E. ‘Skip’ Oxford Jr., 83

C.E. “Skip” Oxford Jr., age 83, formerly of Kinston, N.C., and Buies Creek, N.C., went home to his Lord and Savior on Friday, Dec. 8, 2017, in Richmond, Va.

Skip is survived by his four children: Mrs. Beth Oxford Shamburger (Pete) of Richmond, Va., Dr. Gregg Oxford (Dr. Isabell) of St. Augustine, Fla., Dr. Wil Oxford (Beth) of Austin, Texas, and Mr. John Oxford (Lee Anne) of Raleigh, N.C.; 10 grandchildren and a new great-grandson. Also surviving are his sister, Peg O. Morgan (Jim) of Charlotte, N.C.; two nieces; a nephew; and four great-nieces. Skip was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Anne H. Oxford; and his parents, Clarence E. Sr. and Vienna T. Oxford.

A graveside service will be held in Greenville, S.C., at Woodlawn Memorial Park on Sunday, Dec. 17, at 1 p.m. A memorial service will be held at Buies Creek First Baptist Church on Monday, Dec. 18, at 11 a.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to Buies Creek First Baptist Church, www.bcfbc.org or Mercy Ships, www.mercyships.org, or a charity of your choice.

