Callie U. Cates, 85, of Buies Creek died Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018, at Greenleaf Care Center in Lillington. A native of Harnett County, she was the daughter of the late Simeon and Miriam Dew Upchurch. She was a lifetime member of Oak Grove Baptist Church where she sang in the choir and continued to read daily Bible devotions even after she was no longer able to attend church services. She retired from Campbell University after over 30 years of employment as a food service manager with the university.

Graveside services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Pleasant Plains Methodist Church Cemetery in Buies Creek with the Rev. Dr. Rick Jefferds officiating. The family will receive friends following the service at the home of Tommy and Linda Stewart in Buies Creek.

Survivors include her sisters, Elvira Wilburn and Rachel Bennett, both of Buies Creek, Frances Brown of Sanford and Betty Bennett of Fuquay-Varina; and many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Oak Grove Baptist Church, 851 Oak Grove Church Road, Angier, NC 27501.

Arrangements by O’Quinn-Peebles-Phillips Funeral Home & Crematory, Lillington.

Callie U. Cates

Comment

comments