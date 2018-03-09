Camels Meet Asheville Tonight In Big South Quarterfinal

From Cambell Media Services

Campbell (15-14, 8-10) carries the sixth seed into tonight’s 8 p.m. Big South Championship quarterfinal against third-seeded and defending Big South tournament champ UNC Asheville (15-14, 12-6) at the Vines Center.

Tonight’s matchup marks the second-straight year the Camels and Bulldogs will meet in the Big South quarters. Last year, 7th-seeded Asheville upset 2nd-seeded Campbell (64-55) on its way to the tourney crown.

The winner of tonight’s contest will advance to tomorrow’s 4 p.m. semifinal against either second-seeded Radford, seventh seed Gardner-Webb or 10th seed Winthrop. Sunday’s title game is set for 2:00 p.m.

Campbell enters the contest ranked third in the country in scoring defense, allowing only 52 points per game, and eighth in defensive field goal percentage (.348). Green Bay (46.2 ppg allowed) tops the nation in scoring defense, while Baylor (.321) is first in FG defense.

Since returning to the Big South in 2011-12, Campbell stands 4-6 in league tournament games. All-time, the Camels own a 17-13 record in the conference tourney. CU won the 1989 Big South Championship and the 2000 Atlantic Sun Conference title. The Camels reached the Big South final each year from 1987-92.

Summer Price was named to the Big South all-conference 2nd team after ranking 2nd in the league in scoring (14.9) and 3-pointers made. MaKala Rouse was an honorable mention all-league performer after standing 2nd in assists (4.0) and 13th in rebounding (5.8).

Forwards Kyra Davis and Ashlyn Hampton represented the Camels on the Big South all-freshman team.

Asheville (15-14, 12-6) split its final six games of the regular season, but has not won back-to-back contests since Feb. 11-13. The Bulldogs were 8-7 at home and 7-7 on the road this year. Asheville won 6 of 9 contests on Big South opponents’ home floors.

The Bulldogs won the 2016 Big South regular season title before capturing the conference tournament trophy in 2017.

Senior center Bronaza Fitzgerald was named to the Big South all-conference first team after leading the league in double-doubles (14) and offensive rebounds (4.3), while rating 2nd in rebounding (9.9) and FG% (.587) and 4th in scoring (14.3). She also tops the league with six 20-point, 10-rebound outings.

Senior guard Khaila Webb was a 2nd-team all-conference pick after ranking 7th in the league in scoring (13.3), 6th in assists (2.8) and 3rd in FT% (.763).

UNC Asheville won a pair of games over Campbell this season – 60-52 on Jan. 2 at Buies Creek and 38-33 Feb. 20 at Asheville. Campbell swept the regular season series in 2016-17 before falling to Asheville in the 2017 conference tourney.

2018 Big South Conference Women’s Basketball Championship (at Vines Center/Lynchburg, Va.)

Quarterfinals – Friday, March 9 – ESPN3 Game 3: #1 Liberty vs. 8/9 Winner, 12:00pm Game 4: #4 High Point vs. #5 Presbyterian College, 2:00pm Game 5: #2 Radford vs. 7/10 Winner, 6:00pm Game 6: #3 UNC Asheville vs. #6 Campbell, 8:00pm

Semifinals – Saturday, March 10 – ESPN3 Game 7: Semifinals – Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 2:00pm Game 8: Semifinals – Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 4:00pm

Championship – Sunday, March 11 – ESPN3 Game 9: Championship – Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 2:00pm

Comment

comments