Camels Visit ECU Tonight

Comments Off on Camels Visit ECU Tonight

From CU Media Services

Campbell and old rival East Carolina meet for the 59th time tonight when the Camels travel to Greenville for a 7 p.m. tipoff.

The Camels (4-4) have won their last two games, both against Atlantic Sun Conference members.

CU defeated USC Upstate 9374 at home on Nov. 26 before winning 85-78 Thursday at Stetson.

ECU (4-4), which is playing its third game in five nights, downed UNCW 93-88 in overtime Thursday as B.J. Tyson scored 30 points.

The Pirates topped Delaware State 63-57 on Saturday.

Through eight games, CU is eighth in the nation in team field goal percentage (.524).

Comment

comments

Previous Article