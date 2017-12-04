Camels Visit ECU Tonight

From CU Media Services

Campbell and old rival East Carolina meet for the 59th time tonight when the Camels travel to Greenville for a 7 p.m. tipoff.

The Camels (4-4) have won their last two games, both against Atlantic Sun Conference members.

CU defeated USC Upstate 9374 at home on Nov. 26 before winning 85-78 Thursday at Stetson.

ECU (4-4), which is playing its third game in five nights, downed UNCW 93-88 in overtime Thursday as B.J. Tyson scored 30 points.

The Pirates topped Delaware State 63-57 on Saturday.

Through eight games, CU is eighth in the nation in team field goal percentage (.524).

