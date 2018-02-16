Campbell Camels Recap

From Campbell Athletic Communications

Athlete of the Week

Campbell University’s Lawrence Kipkoech has been named the Big South Men’s Track Athlete of the Week for the second consecutive week.

Kipkoech set a program record in the 5000m invitational on Friday at the Iowa State Classic in Ames, Iowa. He clocked in at 13:41.17 to break Amon Terer’s record of 13:42.78, which he set at the same meet in 2017. He is currently ranked No. 5 in the nation in the event and is primed to qualify for the NCAA Indoor Championships.

Women Win

A 14-2 run in the fourth quarter helped Campbell University women’s basketball to a 53-40 win over Presbyterian on Tuesday at home.

Summer Price scored a game-high 15 points on 6-of-13 shooting. Lauren McNamara-Clement added 10 points and Hannah Long returned to action, scoring eight points and grabbing three rebounds. After missing the last 14 games, Long played seven minutes in the final quarter, shooting a perfect 4-for-4 from the field.

The Camels (13-11, 6-7) led for 33:39 in the contest and by as many as 15.

Campbell shot 41.6 percent from the field, including 9-of-17 in the fourth quarter.

The NCAA’s No. 3 defense limited Presbyterian to 25 percent shooting and heads to Farmville, Va., for a noon tipoff against Longwood tomorrow.

Raising Money For Military Families

The Big South Conference is teaming up with corporate partner Hardee’s to administer a special basketball fundraiser and military appreciation initiative to celebrate and honor America’s veterans around this year’s Presidents’ Day

holiday. Together, the Big South and Hardee’s will each donate $5 to the Patriot Foundation for every field goal made during five designated games played on Sunday in conjunction with each Big South member’s own military appreciation activities during that time. (That includes Sunday’s game at Campbell versus Liberty.) The donations will benefit the Patriot Foundation’s mission to provide scholarship grants to the children of soldiers who have been killed, wounded and injured since 9/11.

Wrestler Of The Week

After a pair of pins in Campbell’s dual sweep, Campbell junior Quentin Perez has been named Southern Conference Wrestler of the Week.

Perez went 2-0 in Sunday’s action, pacing Campbell to a 2-0 weekend. The Texas native pinned Shamus Bartmess of VMI in 3:22 and in a 55-0 CU victory. He added a second pin in a 32-9 Campbell win over SIUE, topping Nate Higgins in 5:44.

Perez is 22-6 overall and 12-2 in duals this season, including a perfect 5-0 record against So-Con competition. He is ranked No. 27 among 165-pounders by the NCAA coaches panel. The Camels will round out the regular season hosting Chattanooga tomorrow.

