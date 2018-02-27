Campbell Falls To Miami (OH) In Extras 8-6

. A four-run eighth inning ignited the Camel offense, but the RedHawks held on for the win.

Campbell’s comeback effort fell short as Miami (OH) scored two runs in the top of the 11th to defeat the Fighting Camels 8-6 Sunday night at Jim Perry Stadium.

Campbell’s Tyson Messer (0- 2) took the loss, allowing two runs on two hits in the top of the 11th.

Matthew Barefoot (2-for-4) reached base four times on the night, finishing with two singles and two HBP.

Trailing 6-2, the Camels ignited a comeback by scoring four runs in the bottom of the eighth. With runners on the corners, Joe Zirolli (1-for-4) got Campbell started with a single to left field, scoring Barefoot. Three batters later, Kevin Barron knocked a two-RBI single through the right side with the bases loaded. Kyle Mehl followed with a sac bunt as Mason Hayes scored the game-tying run.

Campbell (2-5) returns to action Wednesday as the Pepperdine Waves visit Buies Creek. First pitch is slated for 6 p.m. at Jim Perry Stadium.

