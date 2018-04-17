Campbell Football Season Tickets On Sale

.

Season tickets for 2018 home schedule now available.

To order online, visit Go-Camels.com, or call the Campbell Athletics Ticket Office at 910-893-1459. Tickets are also available in person at the CU Athletics Ticket Office, located at the John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center.

Chairback seating will be $110, with bench-back tickets being $80. CU will also offer $50 bleacher seating, a new season ticket option for 2018. All season tickets offer reserved seating for all six home dates at Barker-Lane Stadium.

Rates for Campbell faculty/ staff and Camel Kids Club members are also available for reserved chair back ($90) and bench back ($65). Reserved bleacher season tickets plus one guest ticket can be claimed for free on game days with valid Campbell faculty/staff ID. Additional tickets can also be purchased at regular price.

Season parking passes are also available for $40.

Single game ticket information will be announced at a later date.

The Camels set 16 team single- season school records in 2017, plus 19 individual singleseason marks on the way to their historic season. Additionally, CU set Barker-Lane Stadium records for average, total and single- game attendance for the second straight season.

The Camels open 2018 at Barker-Lane Stadium on Aug. 30, hosting Chowan.

