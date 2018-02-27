Campbell Seeded Fourth In Big South Championship

From Campbell Media Services

Campbell will take the fourth seed into this week’s Big South Conference men’s basketball championship and face Liberty Thursday in the quarterfinal round at Asheville.

Under the direction of fifthyear head coach Kevin Mc-Geehan, the Camels (16-14, 108) earned their highest seed in the league tournament in six years and posted their best conference victory total since the 2012 squad finished 11-7.

Regular season champion UNC Asheville will host the quarterfinal and semifinal round Thursday and Friday at Kimmel Arena. The championship game is set for Sunday at 1 p.m. at the highest seeded team and will be televised by ESPN.

One year after advancing to the Big South title game from the seventh seed, Campbell placed behind only UNC Asheville (20-11, 13-5), Radford (19-12, 12-6) and Winthrop (18-11, 12-6) in the 2018 Big South standings.

Campbell swept the season series from Liberty, claiming a 9485 victory Jan. 23 at Lynchburg, Va., and posting a 79-69 win Feb. 18 at Buies Creek.

Quarterfinal and semifinal round tickets are available through Asheville’s ticket office and at www.uncabulldogs.universitytickets. com.

