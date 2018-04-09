Cape Fear Christian Academy Holding Golf Tournament Next Friday

.

Scheduled for 9 a.m. on April 20 at

Chicora Golf Course.

You have until Friday to register for Cape Fear Christian Academy’s annual Booster Club Golf Tournament.

The tournament is next Friday, April 20. Check in starts at 9 a.m. with a shotgun start scheduled for 9:30 a.m.

Registration costs are $50 per person, $200 for a four-person team. There is an optional $10 per player mulligan package.

The format of this year’s tournament is Captain’s Choice, scramble.

Closest to the hole and longest drive will both receive prizes. First place wins $200 and a foursome of golf at Longleaf. Second place will win a foursome of golf at Bayonet at Puppy Creek. Third takes home a foursome at Kings Grant and fourth place will get a foursome at Baywood Golf Course.

Additionally, there will be a $10 raffle, held afterward in the dining area, for a round of golf at The Preserve and Foxfire.

At noon, a lunch will be provided by Ron’s Barn.

For more information, visit www. capefearchristianacademy. com or contact the Cape Fear Christian Academy office at 910-897-5423.

Comment

comments