Cape Fear Christian Middle School Teacher Recognized

Chamber awards Golden Apple.

The Education Committee of the Dunn Area Chamber of Commerce presented a Golden Apple Award to Angela Godwin, Middle School English teacher at Cape Fear Christian Academy. Dunn Chamber Vice President of Education Rob Jones, along with Cape Fear Christian Academy Headmistress Karen Parker made the presentation.

Mrs. Godwin was nominated by the parent of a student, Renee Jackson.

In the nomination it stated, “Mrs. Godwin has faithfully served CFCA for many years. She loves CFCA, her students and teaching. She willingly stepped up as the middle school principal a couple of years ago to provide leadership and guidance to fellow staff members. She encourages students to do their best work. Mrs. Godwin truly has a love for teaching and we appreciate all she does for our kids and Cape Fear Christian Academy.”

The Golden Apple Award is a chamber program to help recognize the efforts of standout teachers in Dunn area schools. Administrators, teachers, counselors, parents and students are encouraged to nominate an outstanding teacher currently teaching full time at a Dunn area public or private school, which is an active member of the Dunn Area Chamber of Commerce.

For more information about the awards or the Education Committee of the Dunn Area Chamber of Commerce, call the chamber office at 910-892-4113 or visit www.DunnChamber.com.

Pictured from left are Golden Apple recipient Angela Godwin, Cape Fear Christian Academy Headmistress Karen Parker and Dunn Chamber Education Vice President Rob Jones.

Contributed Photo

