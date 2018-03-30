Cape Fear Field Now Fresher, More Fierce

Ron Jernigan, left, and James House kneel next to one of several

Eagle mascots they painted onto Cape Fear Christian Academy's

dugouts earlier this month. Mr. Jernigan has a contract with the school and he also lines the ballfields.

Daily Record Photos/Shaun Savarese

Ron Jernigan, right, stands with one of his mentors, Stanley Lucas, near the Cape Fear Christian Academy dugouts he painted in March. Mr. Jernigan, of Old Skool Signs, said Mr. Lucas helped him reach mastership level in his sign-painting craft.

Comment

comments