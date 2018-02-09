Cape Fear K-Kids Collect Pet Food For HAWC

Jennifer Flowers, a member of Kiwanis of Coats and Harnett Animal Welfare Coalition, is pictured in the front left with K-Kids at Cape Fear Christian Academy who collected dog and cat food for HAWC. Students are, in front, Karson Hamilton, Payton Harris and Emma Glover; middle row, Chloe Burney, Abbie Godwin and Bailey Dorman; and back row, Karli Johnson and Kaedyn Moran. This service project is only part of the plans made each year by the youth members of Kiwanis. Betty Manning and Pat Godwin joined Ms. Flowers at the K-Kids meeting held on Jan. 24.

