• CCCC to host event Feb. 1 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Harnett Main Campus.

Tenth- and 11th-grade Harnett County high school students and families are invited to attend Career and College Promise Open House hosted by Central Carolina Community College on Thursday, Feb. 1 from 5 to 7 p.m. The open house will take place at the Harnett Main Campus, Miriello Building located at 1075 E. Cornelius Harnett Blvd. in Lillington.

Career and College Promise offers tuition-free college classes for qualifying high school students. The open house will showcase all the programs available to Harnett County school students. For more information, call 919718-7370.

Chamber Highlights

This week the chamber highlights Angier Meat Market, Angier License Plate Agency and Kimberly Austin Photography.

• Angier Meat Market is a family-owned and operated business specializing in cut-to-order meat and international foods. They offer the freshest meat at the best price, butchered to your liking seven days per week. They keep fresh shrimp and whole tilapia year round, as well as an assortment of frozen seafood. They accept special orders and offer discounted pricing on large orders. Angier Meat Market is located at 89 S. Raleigh St., Angier, and can be reached by calling 919-639-9020.

• Visit Angier License Plate Agency to obtain license plates, renew your vehicle registration, title your vehicle, have your documents notarized, and for handicap placards. They also offer vessel registration and hunting and fishing licenses. While you’re there, check out their wide selection of novelty plates and other items available for purchase. Angier License Plate Agency is located at 18 E. Depot St., Angier, and can be reached by calling 919-639-9900.

• At Kimberly Austin Photography, get ready for an experience where customer service and superior quality create a profoundly unique adventure. Kim is an active member in the Professional Photographers of America which enables her to attend indepth workshops and seminars to fine tune her art. She believes that it is important to continue learning and trying new techniques so she remains on the cutting edge of her field.

In 2013, Kim teamed up with Harnett Animal Welfare Coalition. Harnett Animal Welfare Coalition (HAWC) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization formed to build a community partnership for the benefit of our county’s animals. A proactive partnership between residents, county agencies, county leaders, and advocacy/ humane groups is the key to eliminating the unwanted animal population and ensuring a humane environment for the county’s animals. Once a month, she heads to the animal shelter and photographs pets with the assistance of HAWC.

Kim Austin Photography is located in Lillington and can be reached by calling 919-218-7798.

Chamber Banquet March 6

The Angier Chamber of Commerce 62nd annual Awards Banquet will be held at Barclay Villa on Tuesday, March 6, beginning at 6:30 p.m. Now is the time to get your nominations in for Man, Woman, and/or Small and Large Business of the Year. Email angiercc@ angierchamber.org or stop by 24 E. Depot St., Angier, for an application.

Tickets are $30 for members of the chamber and $40 for nonmembers.

Included in the price of the tickets is entertainment along with a catered buffet meal.

The Angier Chamber of Commerce would love to highlight and promote your business before, during, and after the 62nd annual Awards Banquet. We are very excited about this event and encourage your company or organization to participate through sponsorship of this timeless tradition for our community.

Four levels of sponsorship are available:

• Corporate Level — $1,000 (comes with eight free tickets to the banquet)

• Platinum Level — $500 (comes with six free tickets to the banquet)

• Gold Level — $250 (comes with four free tickets to the banquet)

• Silver Level — $100 (comes with two free tickets to the banquet) Food Truck Friday

Go Go Auto Sales has announced its Food Truck Friday rotation for 2018:

• Jan. 26 — Cousins Maine Lobster

• Feb. 23 — STUFT

• March 23 — Bam Pow Chow

• April 27 — Arepa Culture NC

• June 1 — Qspresso Food Truck

• June 29 — Baguettaboutit

• July 27 — Cousins Maine Lobster

• Aug. 24 — Mr. Mongolian

• Sept. 28 — HOLY MOLE

• Oct. 26 — Cockadoodlemoo Truck These trucks will be on-site serving lunch from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Go Go Auto Sales is located at 8621 N.C. 55 South, Angier, and can be reached by calling 919-331-9040.

Cardiovascular Monitor Tech

Central Carolina Community College will offer a Cardiovascular Monitor Technician class beginning in February. This course is designed to prepare the student to become a certified EKG technician and a certified cardiovascular monitor technician. For more information, call 919-7187500.

Sweetheart Show

Join Paige Johnson and the rest of Country on the Outskirts of Town for their annual Sweetheart Show on Friday, Feb. 9 and Saturday, Feb. 10. It will be a great place to bring that special someone or your best friends to enjoy a delicious meal and a wonderful show of live music from one of the best bands in the southeast.

Friday night, dinner will begin at 6:30 and the show will begin at 7:30.

Saturday night, dinner will begin at 6 and the show at 7. Tickets are $30 each, including a buffet meal and two-hour show. They are going fast so call 919-639-2231 to get your tickets today.

Business After Hours

The Angier Chamber of Commerce is happy to announce that Business After Hours is coming to APW Flooring on March 27. Stay tuned for more exciting news from the chamber in 2018.

ANGIER CHAMBER SPOTLIGHT

SHELBY BLACKMON

Comment

comments