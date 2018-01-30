‘Carolina Rebellion’ Lineup Announced

The lineup has been announced for the biggest rock festival in North Carolina, “Carolina Rebellion,” and it isn’t a festival to miss. It will be held May 4, 5 and 6 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Last year I had the pleasure of covering the show and it was an incredible experience.

This year, the lineup consists of Alice in Chains headlining on Friday, Godsmack headlining Saturday, and none other than Muse to headline the final night (This is their only festival date announced this year).

Other great artists at the show include Shinedown, (My favorite band) Stone Sour, Halestorm, Breaking Benjamin, and the always incredible In This Moment.

Advance tickets are on sale on www.carolinarebellion.com, and be sure to get them now because last year they sold out of a lot of the cheaper tier ones.

