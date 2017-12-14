Carolyn H. Starks, 86

Carolyn DeBerry Hicks Starks, 86, of 26 Anderson Drive, Randolph, Mass., formerly of Kennebec, died Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017, in Boston, Mass.

She was the daughter of the late Charlie James DeBerry and Chief Leach DeBerry of Harnett County. She received her public school education in Harnett and at Shawtown High School.

Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Friday at Dafford Funeral Home Chapel, 50 Tippet Road, Angier, with the Rev. Franklin L. Rush officiating. Burial will be at Angier Community Cemetery.

Survivors include children, Gloria D. Hicks McLaughlin of Randolph, Charles Norvell Hicks (Celeste) of Charlotte and Carolyn D. Hicks Tejada (José) of Rochester N.Y.; sister, Ethel Ophelia DeBerry Webb (Thomas) of Jamaica, N.Y.; brother, Vernell DeBerry of Raleigh; seven grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

Viewing and family visitation will be Friday from noon to 1 p.m. at the funeral home.

