Carrie L. Newkirk, 90

Carrie Lee Newkirk, 90, of 309 Moore’s Chapel Church Road, Lillington, died Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Friday at White Oak Missionary Baptist Church, 1428 Tim Currin Road, Lillington, by the Rev. C. Summers, eulogist. Burial will be at the church cemetery.

Survivors include children, Johnnie Fields of Mebane, Annie Campbell of Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas, John R. Newkirk (Raynette), Pansy Wright (Larice) and Barbara Brinkley (Anthony), all of Lillington, James Newkirk (Janice) of Bunnlevel, and Wanda McAllister (Fred) of Sanford; siblings, Vinell Pearson, Ruby Daniels, Cassie Richardson, Will J. McAuley and Emanuel (Johnnie); 18 grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.

Viewing will be today from 1 to 5 p.m. at Dafford Funeral Home, Angier, and at the church Friday from 10 to 11 a.m.

