Catching Up With Campbell

. Christian Jones was named the conference Player of the Week, while Ty Babin claimed Freshman of the Week honors.

From Cambpell Media Services

Jones, Babin Garner Big South Weekly Honors

The Fighting Camels have earned two Big South weekly awards.

Senior infielder Christian Jones was selected as the Big South Player of the Week, while freshman catcher Ty Babin received Big South Freshman of the Week honors.

Jones finished the week hitting 6-for-16 (.375), crushing his first two home runs of the season in back-to-back games against Canisius and No. 10 N..C State. The Jacksonville, Fla., native slugged a team-high .813 while posting a .474 on-base percentage over the last four games. Jones totaled eight RBIs on the week, including a career-high-tying four against Pepperdine and three against Canisius.

Babin drove in a team-leading nine runs for the week, including a six-RBI performance in Campbell’s 17-3 win over Bowling Green. The freshman from Jackson, N.J., went 3-for-4 against the Falcons with a two-RBI single, an RBI groundout and a bases-clearing triple. Babin also knocked a two-RBI single against Canisius and drew an RBI-walk against Pepperdine earlier in the week.

These are the first career Big South weekly honors for Jones and Babin. Campbell has now earned three weekly awards on the season, as Michael Horrell was tabbed Big South Starting Pitcher of the Week on Feb. 26.

Campbell returns to action today as the Fighting Camels host a rematch against No. 10 N.C.

State. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m. at Jim Perry Stadium.

McCollum Named Big South Player Of The Week Rachel Mc-Collum has been named the Big South Player of the Week. McCollum posted a .444 batting average across five games played with nine hits, two doubles, five home runs, nine runs and nine RBIs. She had two multi-home run games, with two home runs in Campbell’s wins versus Virginia on Wednesday and Jacksonville on Sunday.

The Seven Springs native now has 29 career home runs, which is tied with Karlie Love (2006-09) for the fifth most in school history. She has hit eight of Campbell’s 20 home runs thus far in 2018.

This is the first Big South weekly honor of the season for the Fighting Camels. Amber Schisler was Campbell’s most recent Big South Player of the Week recipient, as she earned the award on May 8, 2017.

The Camels return to action versus Elon today at 4:30 p.m. at Amanda Littlejohn Stadium in Buies Creek.

Jones

Babin

Horrell

McCollum

Comment

comments